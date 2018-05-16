President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Dutse, inaugurated the Jigawa State Social Intervention Programme meant to empower communities at polling unit level.

He used the opportunity to commend rice farmers in the state for contributing immensely to the government rice farming program.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in a statement on Tuesday said the inauguration came on the second day of the President’s two-day working visit to Jigawa which commenced on Monday.

President Buhari said he was excited at the transformation that had taken place in the State in the agricultural sector boosted by irrigation.

He expressed happiness that Jigawa had formed part of the success story of his administration in rice production, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

“I am excited by what I have seen over the last three years, I have seen the commitment to return to the farm,” President Buhari said.

The event which took place at the Aminu Kano Triangle in Dutse witnessed a huge crowd excited at seeing the President whom they last saw during the campaigns leading to the 2015 elections.

The highlight of the inauguration was the presentation of a cheque for the sum of N176,350,000 to Aminu Sani-Gumel, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Jigawa State, on behalf of the 27 Chairmen in the state.

The fund is meant for the operation of the social security scheme where a grant of between N50,000 and N100,000 would be given to each polling unit across the state for minor infrastructure repair and social assistance.

President Buhari has since returned to Abuja where he also inaugurated the head office building of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at Jabi District.