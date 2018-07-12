President Muhammadu Buhari says education is the veritable doorway through which the boundless potentials of youths can be positively harnessed for the benefit of the society and the country at large.

He said this on Thursday when he received the outgoing Ambassador of Belarus, Mr Vyacheslav Beskosty, at State House in Abuja.

“I am impressed by your successful tour of duty, particularly in the area of educational ties between our countries,” the President said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

“Over 600 young Nigerians are in your country, trying to guarantee a better future for themselves through education,” he added.

President Buhari was optimistic that the relationship between Nigeria and Belarus would grow stronger in the years ahead.

Ambassador Beskosty who has spent over six years in Nigeria as the pioneer Ambassador of his country said Nigeria has a “big potential for economic cooperation” with his country.

He added that military and technical ties were proceeding satisfactorily.

Noting that agricultural development was on the priority list of the Buhari administration, the envoy said Belarus, as the world’s biggest producer of fertilisers and a giant in the production of tractors, “has a great role to play in the bid to achieve food self-sufficiency” in Nigeria.

The outgoing Ambassador commended President Buhari’s administration for its service to the nation, noting that people were already seeing significant changes in the country.