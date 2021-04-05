



President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) special troops operations for fighting banditry, kidnapping, cattle rusting and other criminalities.

Buhari made the commendation in a message to Operation Hadarin Daji in commemoration Easter in Katsina on Monday.

Represented by the Air Officer Commanding the Special Forces, AVM Charles Ohwo, Buhari thanked the troops for their sacrifices for sustaining peace in the north-western part of the country.

He stated that the celebration was an opportunity not only for bonding with frontline troops but also to promote comradeship and regimentation in the service.





“Unfortunately, we are observing this year’s Easter in a sober mood as we are still searching for two of our colleagues who were involved in an air crash on March 31 and are still missing.

“As you might be aware, we also lost some of our colleagues at the Minna axis in the fight against banditry.

“This makes the event more significant as we use the occasion to remember our colleagues who have paid the supreme price in the service of our fatherland,” he said.

In a remark, the special guest of honour at the iccasion, Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, thanked the troops for not relenting in the fight against banditry in the state and the country in general.

Masari pledged that he would continue to assist the troops in their operation to ensure a safe society.