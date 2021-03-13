



President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday commended the early response of the military and the Kaduna State Government towards the rescue of 180 students and eight staff members of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, in the Igabi Local Government Area.

The President in a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, also issued a stern warning to would-be terrorists and bandits targeting schools, saying the country would not allow the destruction of the school system.

Buhari urged that the others declared missing be found and returned safely to their families.





The President, who commended efforts and contributions of local intelligence in significantly thwarting the kidnappers, said only a country with an efficient local intelligence network could be regarded as a safe country.

“Our military may be efficient and well-armed but it needs good efforts for the nation’s defence and the local population must rise to this challenge of the moment,” he said.

The President, however, expressed sympathy with victims of the incident and hoped for an early end to the ordeal of those still held captive.