President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Gombe State Governor, Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, for his administration’s effort in giving much priority to the agricultural sector in the State.

The President who stated this through his Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono, during the first combined convocation ceremony and award of fellowship to some distinguished Nigerians by the Federal College of Horticulture, Dadin-Kowa, Gombe State, assured the Governor of the Federal Government’s commitment to support his endeavours.

According to President Buhari, his administration is on course to reposition Nigeria and make the country the food basket of the Sub Saharan Africa.

The President noted with gratitude that the Federal College of Horticulture Dandin-Kowa has been championing the transformation of Agriculture in the country through the promotion of its value chain.

He said part of his administration’s commitment to revamp the Agricultural sector and make it more competitive, is the proposed establishment of the National Livestock Transformation, which is set to take off soon with Gombe as the pilot state.

In his address, Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, who was among eight other imminent Nigerians that were honoured with the College’s Fellowship Award, restated his administration’s resolve to partner with the College in the sustenance of its flagship programme, Gombe Goes Green (3G), aimed at conserving the environment and creating jobs for the teeming youths.

He equally assured the management of the College that his administration will work with the Federal government to ensure that the challenges confronting the institution are addressed.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the Federal Government’s plan to kick start the National Livestock Transformation scheme in Wawa-Zange, Gonbe State, Governor Inuwa assured the President that Gombe state will do all it takes to support the scheme in the overall interest of the citizenry adding that Agriculture will remain a priority sector of his administration.

Speaking Earlier, the Provost of the college, Professor Fatima Sawa said the event marked the culmination of the first combined convocation since the establishment of the College some seventeen years ago.

She said the college had graduated a total of one thousand three hundred and fifty four students with Higher National Diploma and National Diploma respectively.