President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Kingdom of Denmark for entering into partnership with the Kaduna State Government to establish Dairy Farm in the State.

President Buhari said the initiative would go a long way in curbing clashes between cattle herders and farmers in the country.

Receiving the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark, His Excellency, Mr Torben Gettermann, in a farewell audience at State House, Abuja, the President noted that establishment of dairy farms, as being promoted by the Kingdom of Denmark, “will save the country from the almost perennial problem of clashes between herders and farmers, made worse by population explosion.”

President Buhari observed that when the dairy farms are “economically viable, the cattle herders will see the need to stay in one place, as they will realize that productive considerations, rather than the number of heads of cattle, are more important.”

Explaining the concept of dairy farming further, Ambassador Gettermann, said the plan was to have 1,000 families of herdsmen with 12,000 heads of cattle in a location, where they will have veterinary attention, schools for their children, and generally live as a small community. A Danish company, Arla, will then buy the milk off the cattle farmers.

According to Chief Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, the Danish government will bring investors through its Agriculture Counsellor in the country, while the Kaduna State government will provide initial infrastructure and funding.

The statement noted that, “Dairy farming is not exactly the same thing as ranching. It will yield better meat, and the Danish company will buy the milk from the farmers. A pilot project will start in Kaduna, and then move to other locations, as it becomes commercially viable.”

After 40 years in the service of his country, Ambassador Gettermann is proceeding on retirement.