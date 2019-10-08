<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday has said that he is suffering from cold.

He, however, attributed his ailment to his hard work as the President of the country.

Buhari disclosed this while presenting the 2020 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Immediately after observing protocols and before presenting the details of the bill, the President apologised for his voice.

He said, “Before I proceed to read the details of the budget, let me apologise for my voice.

“As you can hear in my voice, I have cold because I am working hard.”

The comment attracted loud laughter and applause from all those inside the chamber, including the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, federal lawmakers, state governors, members of the Federal Executive Council and leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, among others.