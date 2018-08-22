Former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, on Wednesday led the Plateau Governor, Solomon Lalong, and Communication Minister, Adebayo Shittu, to a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura country home.

The meeting was held shortly after Kalu was conferred with a chieftaincy title of “Danbaiwan Hausa ” by the Emir of Daura, Dr. Farouq Umar Farouq.

Both Plateau Governor and the Communication minister were among the dignitaries who accompanied Kalu to the Emir’s palace for the conferment of the title.

The trio, shortly after the event, left for President Buhari’s residence.

They were ushered in at 2.40 pm. The Plateau Governor was the first to depart the residence at 3.30pm while Kalu and Shittu left five minutes later.

Shittu, however, told journalists that they were at the President’s residence to “pay obeisance”.

The minister said: “We were here to pay obeisance. You know the President recently returned from a medical trip abroad.

“The President is not only fit to trek 800 metres as reported by the media, the President is fit mentally and physically to continue to pilot the affairs of our great country.”

Shittu said he attended Kalu’s event to reciprocate his kindness and liberal attitude to all Nigerians irrespective of tribes or religions.

The Emir had earlier said, during Kalu’s conferment ceremony that he was honoured with the title because of his contribution to the unity of Nigeria and his (Kalu) love for President Buhari’s administration and programmes.