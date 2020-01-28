<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday charged the Auditor-General of the Federation, Mr Anthony Ayine, and his counterparts at the state level to keep Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are kept on their toes through timely and high-quality audits.

The President gave the charge in Abuja at the 2020 conference of Auditor-Generals in Nigeria.

According to him, “no one in government should be afraid of audit if they have done the right thing, and I always encourage public servants to see audit as a means of improving their performance and not as a threat”.

Buhari said his administration was fully aware of the value that audit and scrutiny brings to the performance of governance functions.

While emphasizing on quality of audits, the President urged auditors in Nigeria to live aboard board in all their dealings.

“I urge you to reflect on the following; “has any annual financial statements produced by any of the States received anything other than a clean audit opinion as far back as you can remember?

“You will admit this is strange, in view of the significant cases of misappropriation that have been uncovered, the huge balances that have been recovered and the sentences being served by convicted officials including past state governors.

“One can either assume the audits are not thoroughly done, the auditors have been compromised, or the auditors are constrained in some way or the other.

“As we roll out our development plan, we are conscious that regular and constant monitoring of our performance will be key. We know that Ministries, Departments and Agencies charged with delivery of activities that impact the lives of Nigerians can all monitor and report their own performance, but the most reliable measure is an accurate and independent assessment by external auditors.

“This is one key reason why all tiers of government in Nigeria need a strong external audit function.

“We as a people must also have a mindset that shuns corrupt practices and focuses on the wider public good

“To the Auditor-General for the Federation, I am aware of your efforts to reform your office, and partner with anti-corruption stakeholders to improve the capacity of your staff.





“I have also noted at your last two annual reports for 2016 and 2017 and noted that the audit opinion is in line with the reality of corruption, mismanagement and misappropriation that we face in Nigeria”, he explained.

In his remarks at the event, the Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF), Mr Anthony Ayine, said his Office was currently battling one major operational impediment, which is the absence of an Audit Act, a basic requirement for Supreme Audit Institution (SAl), Nigeria, to meet, before progressing from level 2 to 3, on a regional ranking range of 1 to 5.

According to the AuGF, the Audit Ordinance of 1958 which the country was using is no longer in the statute books of Nigeria.

“Consequently, we therefore solicit the enactment of Audit Laws for Nigeria, to further strengthen our Audit Institutions to perform better”, he noted.

Ayine pointed out that for the country however to genuinely accelerate and make up for lost grounds, all tiers of government must key into the current reform programmes the Buhari administration.

“This, largely informed the current collaboration between the Auditors-General at all levels. We strongly believe that this synergy will have the potential to produce multiplier and beneficial effects on the well-being of our people and our dear country Nigeria”, he stated.

Also speaking at the conference, an official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Aminu Mohammed, the Commission has helped realize N24.7 billion monthly savings through the Treasury single Account (TSA).

“IPPIS has also saved government N600 billion saved with thousands of ghost workers removed. BVN has exposed several fraudulent accounts. The finance act recently signed should be applauded by all.

One thing that is it not mistaken is that President is committed in fighting corruption” he stated.

He said fighting corruption remains a general task involving Nigerians and not for anti-corruption agencies alone.

World Bank Country Director for Nigeria and African region, Shubham Chaudhuri in his remarks said that the role played by the global bank was key as it helps in eliminating poverty through fighting corruption.

He said the World Bank was in Nigeria to help partners invest in children, farmers and other areas.

He said despite provision finances from the bank, government needs more hence the need for each money spent to have an impact on development.