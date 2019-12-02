President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday celebrated his 30th wedding anniversary with First Lady, Aisha.
He shared a throwback photo as well as a family photo on his verified Twitter handle to celebrate the day.
He captioned the photos, “Today, on our 30th Wedding Anniversary, I pray for Allah’s continued peace and blessings in our home and family.”
Aisha also shared a video to celebrate their anniversary.
