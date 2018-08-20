President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to celebrate this year’s Eid-el Kabir with his kinsmen in his home town, Daura, Katsina State on Tuesday.

The President on Monday left Abuja for the purpose.

His convoy left the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 3.06pm.

Buhari left shortly after meeting with the nation’s security chiefs during which he directed them to step up their game in order to make the country safer.

The meeting was one of the first major official assignments the President, who returned to the country on Saturday, performed after his recent vacation during which he remained in London, United Kingdom.

Some top government officials saw Buhari off as he left for his hometown.

The government officials included his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; the National Security Officer, Babagana Monguno; and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The President is expected back in Abuja after the Sallah break.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government had earlier declared Tuesday and Wednesday as public holidays to mark the Sallah.