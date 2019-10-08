<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday reiterated the need for a joint effort to combat maritime security challenges in the Gulf of Guinea.

Burahi made the call during his remarks before declaring open the ongoing Global Maritime Security Conference with the theme ‘Managing and Securing our Waters’ holding in Abuja.

The President, who was represented at the occasion by Zubairu Dada, the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, said the call became necessary because the Gulf of Guinea is vital and central to global trade.

“The convening of this timely conference here in Nigeria is an indication that we will not relent in efforts to rid our waters of the piracy scourge.

“To succeed in our objective, a collective effort from all stakeholders represented here today is essential.

“I reiterate the need for a joint effort because security in the Gulf of Guinea is vital and central to global trade in view of the fact that many critical trade routes connecting the continent to the rest of the world, run through the Gulf.

“Also, the Gulf of Guinea encompasses diverse geographical, geological and rich cultural heritage with many of its states endowed with vast oil and gas deposits critical in addressing global energy demands,” he said.

Buhari further recalled that he had on June 24, 2019, signed into law the Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Act, which seeks to give further credence to the relevant international treaties of the United Nations and International Maritime Organisation ratified by Nigeria and the continental and regional treaties subscribed to maritime safety and security.

According to him, in addition to the Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Act, his administration had also put in place an integrated national surveillance and waterways protection solution with command and control infrastructure which has bolstered the nation’s maritime security architecture and increased monitoring and compliance enforcement within the Nigerian waters, and the exclusive economic zone.

Also speaking at the occasion, Gbemisola Saraki, Minister of State, Transports, said striving to maintain safe, secure shipping in global seas and oceans is non-negotiable considering that over 90 percent of world international trade is by sea.