<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged security agencies to ensure that those behind the unfortunate incident in Ijegun, Lagos State, on Thursday are brought to book.

A ruptured pipeline of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) exploded, triggering an early-morning monumental inferno.

Two people were burnt to death, while several others sustained severe degrees of burns in the fire incident. Several vehicles were also consumed in the inferno.

Buhari in his message of condolence to the families who lost their loved ones in the inferno, called on all Nigerians to avoid tampering with pipelines and sensitive installations across the country, admonishing that such interferences put many lives at risk.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari also condoled the people and government of Lagos over the fire disaster that claimed lives and property.

He prayed that God will accept the souls of the departed and comfort their families.