President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that the Federal Government, working with states and security agencies will soon bring an end to attacks by bandits.

He made this known as he commiserated with the government and people of Zamfara State on the recent infiltration of bandits, who killed several innocent citizens in Tsafe Local Government Area of the State.

Condemning the incident, President Buhari described the bandit attacks as callous and despicable, assuring the people of Zamfara and other Nigerians who have lost loved ones to violent attacks that the government, under his watch, will soon bring such dastardly acts to an end.

In a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the President commended the new administration in the State for putting in new security measures to curtail the activities of criminals and bandits.

He urged them not to despair but to see the latest attack as a challenge to step up collective actions to rout the enemy, in partnership with the Federal government.

While urging law enforcement agencies to take prompt and timely actions against the wicked attackers, President Buhari appeals to citizens to have faith in the security agencies by giving them useful information on plans and the movements of the bandits.