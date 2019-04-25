<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Maiduguri as part of a one-day official visit to Borno State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential jet on Thursday landed at the Nigerian Air Force wing of the Maiduguri Airport at about 10.45 a.m.

The president was received by Gov. Kashim Shettima, his Deputy, Usman Durkwa, members of National and State House of Assembly and some top government officials.

Other dignitaries that received the president were the Minister of State for Works, Alhaji Baba Shehuri, Maj.-Gen. Johnson Akinrouluyo, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, heads of security agencies, community and religious leaders.

Buhari is in Maiduguri to inaugurate various projects executed by the Borno Government in Maiduguri metropolis such as Borno State University; Maiduguri Industrial hub, schools, roads and re-modelled Maiduguri Specialist Hospital.

The president would also pay a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Maiduguri residents were on the streets to welcome the president, as Borno Government declared Thursday public holiday to enable residents welcome the president.