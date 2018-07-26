President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday urged Nigerians to resist the tendency of blaming leaders only for the country’s state of affairs.

The Nigerian leader, who has lately been criticised for his alleged shoddy handling of the nation’s affairs, said the change that was desired in the country starts with individuals.

Buhari said this in an address he delivered at the graduation of Senior Course 40 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State.

A copy of the speech was made available to journalists in Abuja by the Presidency.

Buhari said, “The change we desire in Nigeria actually starts with us as individuals.

“In Nigeria, there is the tendency to lay the blame for the state of affairs in the country on the doorsteps of the leaders alone.

“Yes, leaders have a major role to play in providing direction and the enabling environment. However, the citizens’ role is also vital in our attaining meaningful transformation of any society.”

The President assured Nigerians of his administration’s efforts to return the country to the path of peace and prosperity.

He told the graduating officers to realise that the nation has invested a lot in their training, hence the country expects the best from them in terms of commitment to their duties and fatherland.

“The highest standard of competence and professionalism is expected of you considering the level of training you have received through this course.

“Go out there and make your honest contributions to the discharge of the constitutional responsibilities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and be good ambassadors of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College,” the President said.