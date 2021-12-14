President Buhari: Bandits will be smoked out

President Buhari has assured Governor Aminu Tambuwal that terrorists in Sokoto and other states will be smoked out.

The president also assured Tambuwal that lives lost during the recent attack on travellers in Sokoto won’t be in vain.

Buhari gave Tambuwal his words after they both met at the presidential villa on Monday night.

At the meeting, Tambuwal briefed the president on the security situation in the State.

He told the President to declare a full-scale emergency in terrorists’ enclaves in the state.

The governor said this will enable the Armed Forces to carry out their operations without hindrance in all enclaves affected by the declaration.

He also appealed that these operations, once conceived and ready for execution, should be carried out simultaneously in the states where the terrorists have strongholds such as Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger and Kebbi states; as well as elsewhere, where the criminals have hideouts.

Gov. Tambuwal also called on the President to give a premium to the deployment of more manpower to all troubled areas just as he advocated for the procurement of sophisticated equipment, particularly, modern technology-which use is now centred around the deployment of drones globally.

He also appealed to the President, to consider popular opinions suggesting the recall of retired personnel for engagement in the war against terrorists and the recruitment of more personnel in all the security services.

The Governor suggested that, in view of the security situation in the Sahel, which has escalated tension in the sub-region, the need to ask the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS), to seek extensive cooperation with the United Kingdom, France and the United States of America on security issues becomes imperative.

President Buhari, however, assured Tambuwal of the commitment and support of the Federal Government, towards the full restoration of peace and security.

Speaking further with Tambuwal, he said: “I have the full assurance of our security chiefs that these heartless bandits and criminals will be smoked out, wherever they might be, and brought to justice. We will not rest until this is achieved.

“May the souls of the victims Rest In Peace. Amen. My vow is that this tragic loss of lives will not be in vain.”