<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has pitched his tent with the Police Service Commission (PSC) in the tussle between the commission and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over appointments and promotions.

He said the PSC mandates include the task of appointment and promotion in the NFP.

The President stated this yesterday when he received the 2018 Annual Report of the PSC at the State House, Abuja.

He added that the PSC mandate also included the disciplinary control of officers of the Nigerian Police Force, except the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

“By the mandate of the Commission, the task of appointment, promotion and disciplinary control of officers of the Nigerian Police Force, except the Inspector General, fall under it,” he said.

President Buhari urged members of the PSC to redouble their efforts at ensuring that the NPF delivers on its responsibilities.

He said: “The Commission has the most challenging responsibility of carrying out oversight responsibilities of the Police Force.

“The people that comprise this commission are mostly personally known to me and some of them have been through the mill, as it were. Therefore, I expect them to put the police in order.

“I personally believe that the Inspector General is doing his best …the police are always in the frontline and unless we get the police working effectively, the security of this country will remain in doubt.”

President Buhari noted that the commission’s assignment was enormous and called for sacrifice and commitment, “especially now that almost every country is faced with severe internal security challenges. Nigeria is no exception”.

He praised the Commission for new ideas introduced into the workings of the Force.

“I am aware that you have put policies in place to reposition the Police Force in the areas of merit-driven promotion and prompt disciplinary actions.

“Government will require that you redouble your efforts and ensure that the Police Force receives the required assistance for optimum service delivery,” the President said.

He also urged the Commission to ensure harmonious working relationship with the Police Force.

“I wish to see close communication and understanding between you and the Nigeria Police. This is necessary for the overall efficiency and effectiveness in securing the country,” President Buhari added.

PSC Chairman Musiliu Smith, who led other members to the State House, told the President that in line with his (President’s) specific directives, the management was gradually putting together a productive Nigeria Police Force.

According to him, this will attract the endorsement of all Nigerians and receive the acclaim of the policemen themselves.

Smith also requested for the intervention of the President in overcoming the funding constrains of the Commission as well as securing better office accommodation.