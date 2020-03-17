<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday awarded scholarship to three secondary school students who emerged winners at the 2020 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award Competition.

The scholarship will fund their education up to the Doctor of Philosophy in science disciplines of their choice in Nigerian universities.

Buhari spoke while declaring open the 2020 Science, Technology and Innovation Expo at the Eagle Square, Abuja, with the theme, ‘Enhancing The Growth of a Diversified Economy Through Science and Technology.’

The President praised the creativity and competitive spirit of the three young scientists for emerging tops in the competition tagged, ‘774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award.’





The beneficiaries are Akintade Akanbi from Osogbo Government High School, Osogbo, Osun State, who came first; while the second and third positions went to Uwakwe Kamsiyochukwu of Anambra State from British Spring College, Awka; and Aimofumhe Sigmus of the Federal Capital Territory from the School of the Gifted, Gwagwalada, Abuja, respectively.

Buhari promised that his regime would continue to invest in human capital development, being Nigeria’s greatest resource.

‘’This is richly embodied in our youths who make up tens of millions of incredibly talented persons, constantly pushing and striving towards greatness. The future of Nigeria belongs to our youth.

‘’This administration will therefore continue to create the enabling environment for them to develop to the fullest, their potential,” he added.