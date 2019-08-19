<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja presided over a two-day presidential retreat, with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, some state governors and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha in attendance.

The event was being attended by all the Ministers-designate as well as Permanent Secretaries and heads of Federal Government agencies and departments.

However, observed that the Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, who was listed as one of the resource persons at the retreat was conspicuously absent at the venue of the event.

Mrs Oyo-Ita was reported to be on medical leave after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) quizzed her over an alleged contract scam to the tune of N3 billion.

President Buhari challenged the ministers-designate to live up to the tasks ahead of them.

According to him, this is in line with the efforts of his administration in addressing the numerous problems facing the country.

The President said he believes Nigeria has the solution to challenges if the leaders at various levels pay attention to the opportunities in their environment.

He noted that the nation’s population has an estimate of close to 200 million and the United Nations has also projected Nigeria’s population by 2050 to be about 411 million, just behind India and China.

“These are frightening prospects, but only if we sit idly by and expect handout by so-called developing partners. The solution to our problem lies with us,” he said.

President Buhari urged the ministers-designate to grasp the opportunity they have with their hands and put in their best effort to support good governance.

He also asked them to brace up for the task ahead, saying his administration remains committed to the well-being of the citizens.

He added, “Nigeria, today, needs strong managers to handle our new numerous challenges. There will be long hours and you must be prepared to live laborious days if we are to serve our people optimally.”