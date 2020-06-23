



President Muhammadu Buhari is attending a virtual Extra-Ordinary Summit of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Member States of the West African Monetary Zone.





Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to Buhari, made this known via his Twitter handle.

Among those sighted in the video uploaded are Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama.