Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja for Jordan Saudi Arabia to participate in the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa holding at the Dead Sea, Jordan.

“President Muhammad Buhari departs Abuja Thursday for Amman to honour an invitation by King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan to participate in the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa holding at the Dead Sea, Jordan,” Buhari’s spokesman said on Thursday.

“President Buhari will deliver an address at the opening of the plenary alongside King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, and join world economic leaders in an informal gathering at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre,” he added.

The president will thereafter leave for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday to participate in the ninth edition of the Annual Investment Meeting.

Buhari will be attending these events alongside Governors of Jigawa and Oyo States, Abubakar Badaru, Abiola Ajimobi and Yahaya Bello of Kogi,

Others include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd), and other top government officials.