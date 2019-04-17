President Buhari receiving Report of the Technical Advisory Committee on the Implementation of the National Minimum Wage in State House on 25th Mar 2019 2

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked all cabinet members to submit comprehensive “status reports on policies, programs and projects” under their watch by April 24.

A Presidency statement just released in Abuja by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said the directive was part of the winding down of the first tenure of the Buhari administration.

“These reports have Wednesday, April 24, 2019 as the deadline for submission to the Presidential Audit Committee in the office of the Vice-President”, it stated.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR