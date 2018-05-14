President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Dutse, Jigawa state capital, on Monday for a two-day official visit to the state.

The presidential plane landed at about by 10:00 AM at the Dutse Airport.

The president was received at the Airport by Governors Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Abdullahi Gandujeo of Kano, Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe, Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi, Aminu Masari of Katsina and members of the State Executive Council.

Also at the airport were the Emir of Dutse, Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi, Emir of Kazaure, Najib Husseini Adamu, Emir of Rimgim, Abubakar Sayyidi Mahmoud, Emir of Gumel, Ahmadu Mohammed Sani, among other traditional rulers, as well as politicians.

Shortly after the airport reception, the president was flown to Hadejia Local government area by a chopper. He is to begin his working visit there after paying homage to the Emir of Hadejia, Abubakar Maje Haruna.

A mammoth crowd was at the airport and along the major streets in Dutse metropolis, giving the president a rousing welcome.

Mr Buhari is expected to commission a number of projects, as well as flag off some projects executed by the Badaru administration.

Among the projects to be commissioned are Tasheguwa-Guri Road, and Abunabo-Kadira-Guri Road.

While in Hadejia Emirate, the president will also flag off Hadejia valley irrigation at Auyo Local government area.

At Dutse, the state capital, the president will commission the Desina water scheme.

In day two, President Buhari will inaugurate the Jigawa state social intervention programmes and mini agricultural show.

The president will depart for Abuja on Tuesday where he will also commission the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) new headquarters at Jabi.