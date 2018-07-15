President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday evening arrived The Hague ahead of his scheduled appearance at the International Criminal Court.

Buhari was invited to deliver the keynote address at the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the ICC Rome Statute.

The presidential aircraft that conveyed him from Abuja arrived Rotterdam-The Hague Airport at about 7.23 pm Nigerian time.

On hand to receive the President were President of the ICC, Chile Eboe-Osuji; Vice President of the Court, Marc Perrin de Brichambut; Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama; and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Oji Ngofa, among others.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, had on Saturday announced in a press statement that while in the Hague, Buhari will speak at the Solemn Hearing to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the ICC Rome Statute.

The President will also meet with the ICC Prosecutor, Ms Fatou Bensouda.

He is the only Head of State invited to the ICC’s 20th anniversary.

The Rome Statute was adopted on July 17, 1998, but the ICC wasn’t officially established until July 1, 2002, with a mandate to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Nigeria signed the Rome Statute on June 1, 2000, and ratified it on Sept. 27, 2001, becoming the 39th State. At present, 123 countries are States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court

‘‘Nigeria has always been a strong pillar of support to the ICC especially in Africa, in the last 20 years, and this visit shows that this support is recognised and appreciated.

‘‘Whilst there have been some criticism of the Court, President Buhari believes that its work is vital to preventing impunity worldwide, and ensuring accountability for perpetrators of the most serious crimes.

‘‘I am certain that this visit will reassure the ICC that Nigeria remains a strong advocate of the ideals of the Rome Statute,” the Ambassador had said.