President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Bauchi on a condolence visit to the state.

The aircraft conveying the President touched down at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi at 9:30 am on Thursday.

Buhari was welcomed to the state by Governor Muhammed Abubakar and the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Kawuwa Damina.

He was also received by the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mr Mustapha Maihaja, as well as the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Mr Mohammed Nadada, among other top government officials.