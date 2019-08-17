<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari arrived Abuja on Saturday after spending the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Daura, Katsina State.

Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, displayed a picture of Buhari’s arrival in Abuja on his twitter page on Saturday.

“Buhari has returned to Abuja today after observing Eid el-Kabir in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State,” he said.

Buhari had left for Daura on 9 August, 2019 for a nine-day official visit, which includes celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir with family members, and commissioning of developmental projects.

The president used his visit to commission a Nigerian Air force Reference Hospital in Daura, and some road projects completed by the state government: Shinkafi-Yandaki-Gafia-Abdallawa-Dakaba and Fago-Katsayal-Kwasarawa-Jirdede-Koza.

The President also received the President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, and also met with victims of banditry attacks in the Katsina State before returning to Abuja.