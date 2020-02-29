<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan as the substantive Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with effect from Friday, 28th February 2020.

He has also approved the retirement of the embattled Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita from the Federal Civil Service with effect from Thursday, 27th February 2020.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced this on Friday night in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Mr Olusegun Adekunle, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Oyo-Ita had been under investigation over corruption charges but SGF said in approving the retirement, President Buhari “affirmed that it would be without prejudice to the on-going investigations into certain allegations against the immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation”.

He thanked her for the invaluable services to the nation and wished her well in all future endeavors.





He said Buhari in the exercise of the powers vested in him by Section 171 (2) (b); and in compliance with Sub-Sections (3) and (5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) approved the appointment of Dr. (Mrs.) Folasade Yemi-Esan as the substantive Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Until her new appointment, she was the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, a position she assumed since 18th September 2019.

Dr. (Mrs.) Yemi-Esan, a Dental Surgeon, was appointed a Federal Permanent Secretary in 2012 and has at various times, served in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Federal Ministries of Information, Education and Petroleum Resources.

The President charged the new Head of Service to bring her wealth of experience to bear in the new position so that the government could deliver on the priority areas of development already outlined.

He also urged her to make the stabilization of the Federal Civil Service topmost on her agenda.