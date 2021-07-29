President Buhari approves payment of burial expenses for deceased NDLEA staff

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved payment of burial expenses for families of dead staff of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency who died since 2015.

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd.), announced the gesture during a ceremony to decorate newly promoted Deputy Commanders-General of Narcotics and Assistant Commanders-General of Narcotics.

During the event, he called on all its officers to go all out and crush drug cartels across Nigeria and announced that the President also approved the payment of liabilities and entitlements indebted to staff for years.

Marwa said, “I am happy to say that Mr. President, His Excellency, President Muhamnadu Buhari has graciously approved payment of liabilities and entitlements owed to staff for years and also burial expenses due to families of deceased officers since 2015. These liabilities would be settled this August.”

While decorating the officers with their new ranks, Marwa said the exercise was part of efforts to ensure that the nation’s anti-drug war succeeded.

He said, “Any clog in our wheels, we’ll destroy and must be crushed. This war must be pursued relentlessly, the entire country mobilised and we must succeed. You must go all out and crush the drug scourge in every part of the country.”

Marwa attributed the success so far recorded by the agency to the support of President Buhari.

He assured officers and men of the Agency that their welfare and care will continue to remain uppermost under his leadership.

The NDLEA Director (Media and Advocacy), Femi Babafemi, said a breakdown of the list of promoted officers and men shows eight Assistant Commanders-General of Narcotics were elevated to the rank of Deputy Commander General of Narcotics.

Others were 20 Commanders of Narcotics elevated to Assistant Commander General of Narcotics; 54 Deputy Commanders of Narcotics to Commander of Narcotics; 14 Assistant Commanders of Narcotics to Commander of Narcotics; 150 Assistant Commanders of Narcotics to Commander of Narcotics; and 350 Chief Superintendents of Narcotics to Assistant Commander of Narcotics.

Babafemi said, “A total of 630 Superintendents of Narcotics were also moved to the next rank as Chief Superintendent of Narcotics; Deputy Superintendent of Narcotics to Superintendent of Narcotics – 41; Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics I to Superintendent of Narcotics – 481; Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics I to Deputy Superintendent of Narcotics -157; and Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics II to Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics I -12.

“Others are Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics II to Deputy Superintendent of Narcotics -187; Chief Narcotic Agent to Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics I -119; Chief Narcotic Agent to Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics II -47; Senior Narcotic Agent to Chief Narcotic Agent – 1,006; Narcotic Agent to Chief Narcotic Agent – 4; Narcotic Agent to Senior Narcotic Agent -68; Narcotic Assistant I to Senior Narcotic Assistant -1 and Narcotic Assistant I to Narcotic Agent -78.”

THE PUNCH reported that Marwa had on June 17, 2021, approved the immediate promotion of 3,506 officers and men to their next ranks, thus breaking the jinx of long years of stagnation in the agency.

This followed a report by the harmonisation committee he instituted soon after assuming leadership of the agency in January to address the issues of low morale and stagnation in the career path of personnel.

After due consideration of the recommendations by the committee, the NDLEA Chief Executive approved the immediate promotion of 2,910 officers between the rank of Narcotic Assistant I and Superintendent of Narcotics.

Also, 596 others between Chief Superintendent of Narcotics and Assistant Commander General of Narcotics were recommended to the Board of the NDLEA for elevation to their next ranks and was approved by the Board on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.