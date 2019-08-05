<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an Induction Retreat for the 43 ministers-designate recently confirmed by the Senate.

The induction retreat will hold on August 15 and 16 at the State House, Abuja.

A statement from the presidency on its twitter handle, @NGRPresident, said Buhari “has approved the convening of an INDUCTION RETREAT for Ministers Designate, to be held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja from August 15-16, 2019.”

The statement added that preparatory to the inauguration of the Cabinet, all relevant study documents for the guidance of the Ministers-Designate shall be available for collection at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) from 10.00am on Tuesday August 6, 2019.