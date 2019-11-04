<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of an Air force University in the Tafawa Balewa Local Government area of Bauchi State.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Professor Sulaiman Bogoro, at the 2019 Lemph Zaar annual cultural festival in Tafawa Balewa.

Bogoro explained that the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University centre in Tafawa Balewa would be renamed as the new Air Force University.

He urged the people to support the Buhari administration in its effort to transform the Nigerian economy.

Meanwhile, ethnic groups in Bauchi State have been encouraged to emulate the Sayawa in the Southern zone of the state in culture preservation and promotion over the years.

The Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, made the call during the 2019 annual Lemph Zaar cultural festival in Tafawa Balewa.

Suleiman stressed that celebrating cultural festivals help communities to showcase their heritage and traditions as well as promote unity in diversity.

“Whoever abandons his culture has abandoned his original way of life and his life will be tasteless.

“I commend the Sayawa for preserving their culture in various ways including Lemph Zaar annual festival,” the Bauchi Assembly speaker stated.

He urged the Sayawa people to use the annual cultural festival in promoting peace, unity and brotherhood among all ethnic and religious groups in the state.

Also speaking, Bauchi State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, tasked Sayawa and other ethnic groups in the state to continue to live in peace and harmony.

The Bauchi State First Lady assured that the state government would be fair and just to all in the affairs of governance.

Aisha Mohammed solicited citizens’ support to the state government through prayers, being law abiding as well as eschewing acts that can lead to the breach of peace in the state.

Earlier in his remarks, Zaar leader Gum Zaar Ishaku Komo explained that the Zaar people have a unique, distinct and well developed culture that has stood the test of time.

Komo assured that the group will continue to be law abiding and supportive of government efforts to develop the state.

Chairman of Zaar Development Association (ZDA) Engineer Isuwa Galla in his opening remarks commended the group for remaining committed to promotion of peace and unity in the state.

Galla appealed to Governor Bala Mohammed to end the pending issue of the installation of the Gum Zaar since the Chiefdom was created by the Isa Yuguda administration some years back.