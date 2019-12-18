<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday in Abuja approved the deployment and redeployment of some new and old Permanent Secretaries to different ministries.

Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, the Director of Media and Public Relations in the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja Wednesday.

She said the circular conveying news of this development, which was signed by Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Acting HCSF, stated that the handing-over/taking-over processes were to be completed immediately.

“Also, those of Finance (Special Duties) and Aviation are to be completed on or before Jan. 4, 2020, while those of Environment, and Budget and National Planning are expected to be completed on or before Feb. 19, 2020.”

The circular listed the permanent secretaries to include: Mr Edet Akpan, Industry, Trade and Investment, deployed to Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

“Mrs Esther Walson, Niger Delta Affairs, is also deployed to Ministry of Power. Dr Abdulkadir Mu’azu, Mines and Steel Development, is moved to Agriculture and Rural Development, while Dr Mohammed Umar, Agriculture and Rural Development, is deployed to Science and Technology.

“Equally, Mr Olusade Adesola, Youth and Sports, is deployed to Niger Delta Affairs, while Mr Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, Office of the SGF, is moved to Youth and Sports.

“Also, Mr Bitrus Bako, Science and Technology, is moved to Petroleum Resources, just as Mr Afolabi Umakhire, Budget and National Planning, is deployed to the Office of HCSF.

“The rest are Mr Maurice Mbaeri, Police Service Commission, who is moved to Police Affairs and Dr Bakari Wadinga, Office of HCSF, who now goes to the Ministry of Environment,” the Acting HCSF stated in the circular.

According to the acting HCSF, the permanent secretaries awaiting posting include: Mr Olusola Olayinka, Budget and National Planning; Mr David Andrew, Office of the HCSF; and Mr Nebeolisa Anako, Police Service Commission.