President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Musa Ahmed as the Vice Chancellor of the newly-established University of Agriculture, Zuru in Kebbi State.

Sabo Nanono, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, disclosed the development to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, adding that Yusuf Bazata, from Kebbi, had also been appointed as the Registrar of the university.

The Director of Information of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Theodore Ogaziechi, in a statement, quoted the Minister as saying that Ahmed was, until his appointment, “a professor in the Department of Veterinary Parasitology and Entomology at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.”





He added that the new Vice Chancellor is also a Fellow, College of Veterinary Surgeons, Nigeria; Fellow, Institute of Human and Natural Resources and Director, International Technology Centre, University of Maiduguri, among others.

Nanono further disclosed that the don, who hails from Borno State, had over 36 published works to his credit.

The Minister expressed the hope that new vice chancellor’s legacies would impact positively on the institution.