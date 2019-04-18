<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of members of the Board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, a parastatal agency of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Rhoda Iliya, Assistant Director Press in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Iliya, the board will be headed by Austin Enajemo-Isire, a Chartered Accountant, professional Insurance Executive and Banker, with Ijeoma Okoronkwo as Secretary.

“The names of other board members include Mr Olawale Osuolale Timothy, Dr Mohammed Yinusa, Mr Waheed Adeyanju, Mr Ibrahim Khaleel, Dr Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, Mrs Dutse Aminu,” Iliya said.

She also said others members are Jasper Azutalam, Executive Director, Finance; Tijani Suleiman, Executive Admin; Kemi Nelson, Executive Director, Operations; and Ade Bayo Somefun, Managing Director and Chief Executive.

Iliya said the Board would be inaugurated on April 18 by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, in the Minister’s Conference Room at 11am.

She also said that President Buhari has also approved the appointment of Comrade Ovie Kokori as the Chairman of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, Ilorin, Kwara State.

She added that the appointment is with immediate effect.