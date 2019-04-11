<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Liman Ibrahim as the new Controller-General (CG) of the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

A statement signed by Al-Hassan Yakmut, Secretary, Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) on Thursday in Abuja said that the appointment took effect from March 29.

Yakmut said that Ibrahim’s appointment was made following the retirement of Mr Joseph Anebi, the former fire service boss.

“The appointment is for an initial term of 4 years and subject to the extant rules and regulations governing retirement in the public service,” he said.