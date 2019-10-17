President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday appointed his wife, Aisha, and the wife of the Vice-President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, to serve on the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the following aides to the First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

1) Dr. Mairo Almakura – Special Assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM).

2) Muhammed Albishir – Special Assistant on Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

3) Wole Aboderin – Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organizations.

4) Barr. Aliyu Abdullahi – Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

5) Zainab Kazeem – Special Assistant on Domestic and Social Events.

6) Funke Adesiyan – Personal Assistant on Domestic and Social Events.

According to a statement by Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information to the First Lady, the appointments take immediate effect.

