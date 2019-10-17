President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the following aides to the First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
1) Dr. Mairo Almakura – Special Assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM).
2) Muhammed Albishir – Special Assistant on Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).
3) Wole Aboderin – Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organizations.
4) Barr. Aliyu Abdullahi – Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.
5) Zainab Kazeem – Special Assistant on Domestic and Social Events.
6) Funke Adesiyan – Personal Assistant on Domestic and Social Events.
According to a statement by Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information to the First Lady, the appointments take immediate effect.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]