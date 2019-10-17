<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the following aides to the First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

1) Dr. Mairo Almakura – Special Assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM).

2) Muhammed Albishir – Special Assistant on Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

3) Wole Aboderin – Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organizations.

4) Barr. Aliyu Abdullahi – Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

5) Zainab Kazeem – Special Assistant on Domestic and Social Events.

6) Funke Adesiyan – Personal Assistant on Domestic and Social Events.

According to a statement by Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information to the First Lady, the appointments take immediate effect.