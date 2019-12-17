<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally approved the nomination of Ahmed Kadi Amshi as Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission.

Amshi from Yobe state in the Northeast geo-political zone will replace Dr Adamu Fika.

Checks revealed that following the expiration of Dr Fika’s tenure, the 8th Senate under the leadership of Bukola Saraki had forwarded the list of 12 nominees for the NASC with Senator Joy Emordi as Chairman but it was not approved by President Buhari.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, read the nomination letter for Amshi and 12 others on the floor of the Red Chamber.

The letter dated December 11, 2019 read in part:”

Further to your letters (NASS/9th/S/SP/PRE/1/NASC/06/11/19 dated November 6, 2019, and NASS/9tg/S/SP/PRE/1/NASC/25/11/19 dated 25th November, 2019, I write to convey my approval of your nominations for the appointments of Chairman and Commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission as follows:

Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, Chairman (Yobe, North East); Babagana Modu, Member (Borno, North East); Abubakar Tutare (Taraba, North East); Hakeem Akamo (Lagos, South West); Tunrayo Akintomide (Ondo, South West); Atanomeyorwi Francis (Delta, South-South).

Others are Bassey Etuk (Akwa-Ibom); Bailyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi (Zamfara, North West); Sani Saidu Kazaure (Jigawa, North West); Julius Ucha (Ebonyi, South East); Nnamdi Anyaechie (Imo, South East); Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase (Kogi, North Central); and Muazu Is’haq (Nasarawa, North Central). ”

President Buhari also, on Tuesday, requested the Senate to confirm the appointments of two (2) additional nominees as members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The letter reads: “Pursuant to section 3(1)(d) (II) and (III) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Act, 2006, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate two (2) additional nominees, Bala Muhammad and Yusuf Nwoha, as members of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

“The Distinguished Senate may wish to recall that I recently sent sixteen (16) nominees to be considered by the Senate, for appointment as members of NAHCON. At that time, I indicated that names of the remaining nominees would be conveyed to the Senate, once ongoing consultations were concluded.

“Having now concluded those consultations, I hereby request for the confirmation, by the Senate of the appointments of the following two (2) additional nominees as members of NAHCON, namely: Bala Muhammad as the representative of Jama’atul Nasril Islam; and Yusuf Chinedozi Nwoha as representative of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.”

Findings revealed that President Buhari had on December 3, 2019, sent a list of 16 nominees for the NAHCON Board with a nominee from Osun state, Zikrullah Olakunke Hassan, as chairman designate.

The additional nominees have now increased the number of nominees for the NAHCON board to 18.