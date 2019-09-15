<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari at the maiden Federal Executive Council meeting of his renewed mandate, approved contracts for roads across Nigeria, worth over N182bn, Presidency has said.

According to the information on the Instagram handle of a presidential aide, Buhari Sallau, the following are the approved road projects:

1. Lagos-Badagry expressroad to Benin Republic, at the cost of N15,297,762,234.22

2. Construction of two bridges at Kontagora-Rijau road at the cost of N1.12bn.

3. Construction of additional lane on Kano-Katsina road, at the cost of N9.4bn.

4. Construction of Kontagora-Bangi road in Niger State, at the cost of N20.3bn.

5. Rehabilitation of outer Marina-Bonny Camp road and Eko Bridge, at the sum of N9.2bn.

6. Rehabilitation of Ibori-Idomi western road in Edo State at the cost of N4.5bn.

7. Construction of Ilogu-Ireni road in Kwara and Osun states, at the sum of N18.41bn.

8. Construction of Wudil bridge along Kano-Maiduguri road, at the cost of N2.5bn.

9. Rehabilitation of Wukari-Ibi road in Taraba State, at the sum of N12.3bn.

10. Construction of Baro Port road in Niger state at the sum of N10.6 billion.

11.Rehabilitation of Ajingi-Kafin Hausa road in Jigawa state at the cost of N25bn.

12. Rehabilitation of Aba-Owerri road at the cost of N6.98bn.

13. Rehabilitation of Kaliyari-Damaturu road in Yobe State at a cost of N16.9bn.

14. Construction of Yaba-Yangoji road in the Federal Capital Territory, N17.3bn.

15. Rehabilitation of two outstanding sections of Nnewi-Okigwe road in Imo and Anambra states at the sum of N12.7bn.