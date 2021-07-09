President Buhari appoints Ooni, Sultan, 40 other monarchs as universities’ chancellors

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, and 40 others as the chancellors of the 42 federal government-owned universities in Nigeria.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, who disclosed this at a press conference Thursday in Abuja, said while some of the prominent monarchs were reappointed, new ones were appointed to fill the vacuum created by some deceased royal fathers.

According to Mr Adamu, the president also approved and reassigned pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of 23 of the federal universities and four university centres.

The monarchs who are drawn from the major royal stools nationwide, are expected to serve as the moral compass for the various universities to which they are assigned.

The minister also said they are expected to cement relationships between the institutions and communities.

He said; “Let me reiterate that the chancellors shall be presented to the university communities at an investiture ceremonies to be organised by the university for the purpose; or during the next convocation ceremony when the investiture will precede the conferment of degrees at convocation.

“The chancellors shall in relation to the university take precedence before all other members of the university, and when he is present shall preside at all the meetings of convocation held for conferring degrees.”

A chancellor is considered a ceremonial head in a university or college setting, while pro-chancellors serve as the chairpersons of the institutions’ governing boards. The chief executive and administrative head of the institutions on the other hand are the vice-chancellors.

The chancellors and their assigned institutions are as follows:

1.Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi

Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III. CON, JP. Ewi of Ado-Ekiti

2.Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

HM Obi Ofala Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe. Obi of Onitsha

3.Alex Ekwueme University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State

HRM Oba Aremu Gbadebo. Alake of Egbaland

4.Bayero University, Kano

HM, OBA EWUARE 11, OBA OF BENIN

5.Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State

HRM KING W S JOSHUA IGBUGBURU X, CON, IBENANAWEI OF BOMO KINGDOM

6.Federal University Gashua, Yobe

HRM Professor Joseph Chike Edozien. CFR, Asagba of Asaba

7.Federal University, Gusau Zamfara

HRH Engr. Arc. Ezeogo Ewa Elechi. Isu-Oha I of Ohaisu Kingdom

8.Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State

HM, SHEKARAU ANGYU, MASA IBI KUYON 11, THE UKA OF WUKARI

9.Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State

HRH Alhaji (Dr.) Mohammadu Abali Ibn Mohammed Idris, CON. The Emir of Fika

10.Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State

THE ATTAH OF IGALA

11.Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

HRE Ebidem Ekpo Okon Abasi OTU V. The Obong of Calabar

12. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun

HRH, OBA BABATUNDE ADEWALE AJAYI, TORUNGBUWA 11, AKARIGBO OF REMOLAND

13.Federal University of Technology, Akure

HRH, ALHAJI UMAR KABIR UMAR 11, EMIR OF KATAGUM

14.Federal University of Technology, Minna

HRM, ALADETOYINBO OGUNLADE ALADELUSI, DEJI OF AKURE.

15. Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina

King Dandeson Douglas Jaja jeki. Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom

16. Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State

Sir, Alh. (Dr.) Adamu Baba Yunusa. The Ona of Abaji

17. Federal University, Birnin Kebbi

HRM Eze Cletus Ilomuanya. Obi of Obinugwu

18. Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State

HRM,IGWE AMBASSADOR LAWRENCE AGUBUZU, OGBUNECHENDO , EZEMA OLO KINGDOM

19. Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa

HRH, JUSTICE SIDI BAGE MUHAMMAD 1, EMIR OF LAFIA.

20. Michael Okpara University of Agricultural Umudike

HRH Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III. Emir of Gombe

21. Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola

HRM Okuku (Dr.) Uwa Umoh Adiaka III, JP. Paramount Ruler/Ekporikpo of Obot

22. National Open University of Nigeria

HRH AGABAIDU ELIAS IKOYI OBEKPA CON, FCTI, OCH’IDOMA IV.

23. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka

HRM (Dr.) Da Jacob Gyang Buba. Gbong Gwon Jos

24. Obafemi Awolowo University,Ile-Ife

HRH, Alhaji (Dr.) Yahaya Abubakar, CFR. The Etsu Nupe

25. University of Abuja, Gwagwalada

HRH, DR RILWAN SULEIMAN ADAMU CFR, FNIOB, EMIR OF BAUCHI

26. University of Agriculture, Makurdi

Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, CFR. The Emir of Ilorin

27. University of Benin

HRM PROF JAMES ORTESE IORZUA AYATSE, THE TOR TIV.

28. University of Calabar

HRH, ALHAJI AMINU ADO BAYERO, EMIR OF KANO

29.University of Ibadan

HE Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, CFR, mni. Sultan of Sokoto

30. University of Ilorin

HRH, Alhaji (Dr.) AbdulMumini Kabir Usman, CFR. Emir of Katsina

31.University of Jos

HRH, ALHAJI AHMED NUHU BAMALLI, EMIR OF ZAZZAU

32.University of Lagos

Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi. The Shehu of Borno

33.University of Maiduguri

HRM, Oba (Dr.)Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, JP, CFR, LLD. Alafin of Oyo

34.University of Nigeria, Nsukka

HRM, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II. The Ooni of Ife

35.University of Port-Harcourt

HRH, Muhammadu Ilyasu Bashar. Emir of Gwandu

36.University of Uyo

HRH Alhaji (Dr.) Adamu Abubakar Maje, CON. The Emir of Hadejia

37.Usamanu Danfodiyo University

Alayeluwa Oba (Dr.) Rilwanu Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu I, CFR,mni. Oba of Lagos

38.University of Health Sciences

HRH. ALHAJI ATTAHIRU MOHAMMED AHMED (CON), EMIR OF ZAMFARA

39.Nigerian Army University, Biu

HRM, MAJ-GEN FELIX MUJAKPERUO (rtd), CFR, mni, ORODJE OF OKPE KINGDOM

40.Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko, Delta State

HRM KING ALFRED PAPAPEREYE DIETE- SPIFF, OFR, THE AMANYANABO OF TWON BRASS.

41.Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru EZE DR EBERECHI N DICK JP, EZE UDO 1 OF MGBOKO NGWA, AMAISE