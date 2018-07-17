President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a former Legal Adviser of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Dr. Muiz Banire, as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria.

Banire is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

The President also appointed the chairman and 12 commissioners of the Federal Civil Service Commission.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, at the plenary on Tuesday, read Buhari’s letters to the legislature in which he sought the approval of the chamber.