



President Muhammadu Buhari, has appointed Ambassador Rabiu Dagari as the substantive Director-General of the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA).

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, in a letter dated April 8, 2021, addressed to Dagari, said the appointment is for an initial period of four years with effect from March 16, 2021.

“I write to convey the approval of the President and Commander-in-Chief, for your appointment as the substantive Director-General for the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA) for initial period of four (4) years with effect from 15th March, 2021.

“The terms and condition of your appointment is as provided in the appointment of Chief Executives of Government Parastatals and Agencies In the Federal Public Services.

“It is hoped that your performance at the interview/screening exercise as well as your experiences as a seasoned Diplomat/Administrator will be brought to bear in the discharge of your duties as the Director-General of the Directorate,” Aduda said.

Dagari, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Venezuela with concurrent accreditation to Colombia and Ecuador, had while in service, served in the Nigerian Missions in Paris as Ambassador/Deputy Head of Mission, London, Rome, Dublin and Brussels.

At the Tafawa Balewa House, headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dagari also served in various departments, particularly as the acting director, Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs; the Director of Consular Affairs and Deputy Director, Protocol, Office of the Head of State, State House.

Ambassador Dagari was a member of a committee that produced a comprehensive report on the Reorganisation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





An indigene of Nguru, Yobe State, Dagari is also a member of the Senior Executive Course 28, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

Dagari holds a Bsc Political Science degree from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom and a Master of Arts in Governance and Development Policy – CERIS/L’Universite Paris, Sud.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a letter dated April 8, 2021, appointed Professor Eghosa Emmanuel Osaghea of the Department of Political Science, University of Ibadan, as the Director-General of the Nigerian institute of International Affairs (NIIA).

The appointment, according to Aduda, is for an initial period of four years with effect from March 16, 2021.

“I write to convey the approval of the President and Commander-inChief, for your appointment as the Director-General of the Nigerian institute of International Affairs (NIIA) for Initial period of four (4) years with effect from 16″ March, 2021.

“The terms and condition of your appointment is as provided in the Act establishing the institute.

“It is hoped that your performance at the interview/screening exercise, as well as your experiences as a seasoned Academician/Administrator will be brought to bear in the discharge of your duties as the Director-General of the Institute,” Aduda also said.

Osaghae, a former Vice Chancellor of the Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, holds a PhD in Political Science from the University of Ibadan.

Osaghae was the 2019 Claude Ake Chair at Uppsala University and Nordic Africa Institute, Sweden, and a Fellow of the Stellenbosch Institute of Advanced Studies in South Africa.