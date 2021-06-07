President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of two new aides for the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

The new appointees, according to a release issued on Monday by the President’s Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, are Dr. Rukayyatu Abdulkareem Gurin, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs in the Office of the First Lady and Dr. Mohammed Kamal Abdurrahman, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Health and Development Partners in the Office of the First Lady.

Gurin is a doctorate holder in Curriculum Instruction from the University of Maiduguri and was at various times a Lecturer at the University of Maiduguri; a Deputy Director at the National Universities Commission (NUC); and a Director at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.





Gurin, who was a Senior Lecturer at Baze University in Abuja before her appointment, replaces Dr. Hajo Sani, who was recently appointed as Nigeria’s delegate to the United Nations Educational and Scientific Organisation (UNESCO) in France.

Abdulrrahman holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree from the University of Maiduguri.

He worked at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Yola; Specialist Hospital, Sithobela Health Centre in Swaziland; and the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) before his appointment as the Personal Physician to the First Lady in 2015 and reappointed in 2019.

He will combine his new role with his position as the Personal Physician to the First Lady.