President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, appointed Prof Muhammed Tawfiq Ladan as the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS).

Prof. Ladan will be taking over from Prof. Deji Adekunle.

This was contained in a letter from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The letter reads, “I am pleased to inform you that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved your appointment as Director-General, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, for an initial term of four years.

“This appointment is with effect from 9th September 2019…Please accept my congratulations and best wishes on your appointment.”