President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Malam Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (COS) to the President.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu.
According to him, both appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.
