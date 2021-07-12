President Buhari: Africa must unite against instability

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the need for all African nations to work towards uniting against instability in the continent.

The President, in a release Monday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, to congratulate Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia over his party’s election, lamented that instability in one part of Africa was a threat to stability elsewhere.

His words: “Instability is a grave threat to African progress. African countries cannot attain their development goals if every group resorts to violence and destabilisation instead of seeking peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue.”

President Buhari congratulated the Prime Minister of Ethiopia over the decisive victory won by his party in the just concluded parliamentary elections, returning him to office for another five years.

Reacting to the outcome of the elections as announced over the weekend, the President told the Ethiopian leader: “On behalf of the Nigerian people I send you and the people of Ethiopia our well wishes for your courage and commitment to the democratic process and urge you to continue with the good policies of your government that endeared you to the people.”

President Buhari, who also reflected on the instability rocking Ethiopia appealed to parties and factions in the country to come together to halt their country’s march to civil war to save their people from depravations of conflict.

He assured the Ethiopian leader that Nigeria will continue to support the unity and territorial well-being of his country and of all the African states.