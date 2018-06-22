President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the appointment of three Permanent Secretaries – Mrs. Ibukun Abimbola Odusote, Mrs. Nkechi Ejele and Mrs. Fatima Binta Bamidele – who have been without posting since November 2015 should not be terminated in view of the fact that allegations against them could not be proven.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Lawrence Ojabo.

He said the President gave the directive while considering the recommendations of the Federal Service Management Committee and that of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

“The President also noted that Mrs. Fatima Bamidele recently retired from the Service upon the attainment of the mandatory age of 60 years and wished her well in retirement. He however stated, that the careers of the remaining two Permanent Secretaries, Mrs. Ibukun Abimbola Odusote, and Mrs. Nkechi Ejele must not be terminated on account of unproven allegation until they are due for retirement.

“In his magnanimity and compassion, Mr. President’s directive has now brought to closure the uncertainties surrounding the careers of the permanent secretaries.

“The Presidential clean bill for the top civil servants is a further demonstration of the Federal Government’s determination to ensure that no government employee is unduly victimized on account of frivolous allegations and petitions”, the statement added.

The three permanent secretaries reportedly ran into trouble when Buhari came into office as they were being investigated over alleged misappropriation of funds in their respective ministries. They were therefore placed under watch and had since been at home since 2015 while their counterparts were assigned to ministries by the Buhari administration, which promised change in the land.