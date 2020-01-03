<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the determination of his administration to tackle all challenges confronting Nigerians.

President Buhari who stated this on Friday in Makurdi, the Benue State capital while Commissioning the first phase of the Idye Basin Flood Control Project said the project would help to improve the health status as well as economic lives of the people.

Represented by the Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume, the President recalled the devastating effects of the 2017 flood in the State which led to the loss of several lives, assuring that the first phase of the project which cost over N1 billion would give a purposeful life to the people.

“I urge the State government and the community (Nyiman) to jealousy guard the project. Restrain from filling the canal with debris as this would render the project meaningless.”

Other areas inspected by the Minister included parts of the 3.5km stretch project at the terminal point at BIPC quarters located in Nyiman, Zone 4 Flood control Basin, Tionsha along Naka road as well as Amokachi Lane.