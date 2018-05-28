President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast on Tuesday, as part of the celebration of 19 years of unbroken democracy.

Nigeria since 1999 has been observing 29 May as Democracy Day.

According to Femi Adesina, President Buhari’s media adviser, television and radio stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

May 29, 1999, was the day the military handed over the reins of power to democratically elected representatives at all levels of governance.

The military, in its second coming, had governed Nigeria, between January 1984 and May 1999, allowing some two years of civilian rule at the state level, between 1991 and 1993.

Tomorrow’s celebration also marks the third anniversary of the President Buhari administration.