President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday accepted the resignation of the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun.

This information is contained in a statement issued by Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Friday.

The President thanked the Minister for her services to the nation and wished her well in her future pursuits.

The President also approved that the Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, should oversee the Ministry of Finance with effect from today.

Adeosun was appointed Nigeria’s Minister of Finance by President Muhammadu Buhari in Nov. 2015.

Before her appointment as finance minister, she worked as Accounting assistant at British Telecom Company, London, from 1989 – 1990 and Senior audit officer at Goodman Jones, London, from 1990- 1993.

She was also Manager, Internal Audit at London Underground Limited, London, 1994 – 1995 and Manager Internal Audit, Prism Consulting from 1996 – 2000.

She worked as Senior Manager at the Price Waterhouse Coopers, London, from 2000- 2002, joined Chapel Hill Denham Management as a financial controller in 2002 and left the organisation as Managing Director in 2010.

Adeosun, who is also a member of the Institutes of Chartered Accountants, England and Wales, as well as Nigeria, was appointed the Commissioner of Finance in Ogun from 2011 – 2015.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of East London and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Financial Management from the University of London.

Adeosun is involved in NYSC certificate tussle in which a Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed Oct. 8 to hear a suit.