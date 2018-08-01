President Muhammadu Buhari will begin another round of vacation from Friday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday.

Adesina said Buhari would be away for 10 working days.

He said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would stand as the acting President during the period.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari begins a 10 working-day holiday from August 3, 2018.

“In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives, to that effect.

“While the President is on vacation, the Vice President will be in acting capacity as President.

“President Buhari will be in London for the holiday.”